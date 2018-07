RIESEL — Ten coal cars derailed in Riesel Monday evening near the Mt. Moriah Road crossing, according to Ryan Dietrich with the Riesel Police Department. Dietrich said some of the cars spilled their loads.

Riesel Police Chief, Danny Krumnow, said the track curves at the spot where the train derailed. He also said it is one of the busiest tracks in the area.

No one was injured.

