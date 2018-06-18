Ten people are without a home after a fire spread through a house, a shed and three vehicles in Waco Monday morning.

Patrick Kerwin Batallion Chief told Channel 6 the Waco Fire Department responded to a structure fire and multiple vehicle fire around 5:44 a.m. in the 3100 block of Bosque Boulevard.

Fire crews had to enter the house to evacuate it. Only four people were without a home when the fire originally started but the number increased to 10 after the fire spread. Everyone was able to get out safely.

The flames reached 10 to 12 feet high and caused heavy damage to the house.

Several fire engines from Waco and Bosque fire departments responded. There were two fire Marshalls on scene.

Officials said the fire structure was contained within 30 minutes and was being investigated. They also said the fire appears to have started outside the structures.

