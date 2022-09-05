Tenant Rights 101 | The right to repair

Tenants may have the right to home repairs when it affects their health and safety. The way you request those repairs is half the battle.

KILLEEN, Texas — Texas renters have specific rights requiring their landlord to make repairs when an issue affects their health and safety, as long as they are current on rent.

However, the manner in which the tenant requests these repairs is also extremely important. If a tenant believes a landlord is not being responsive, they should send the landlord a certified letter with "“Return Receipt Requested” so they have proof in court.

Not having that proof will make things much more difficult, as discussed below in the section on taking your landlord to court. But first, your rights.

A landlords duty to repair

Texas law for a landlords duty to repair is found in Texas Property Code, Title 8,Sec. 92.052, LANDLORD'S DUTY TO REPAIR OR REMEDY:

(a) A landlord shall make a diligent effort to repair or remedy a condition if: (1) the tenant specifies the condition in a notice to the person to whom or to the place where rent is normally paid; (2) the tenant is not delinquent in the payment of rent at the time notice is given; and (3) the condition: (A) materially affects the physical health or safety of an ordinary tenant; or (B) arises from the landlord's failure to provide and maintain in good operating condition a device to supply hot water of a minimum temperature of 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

If the home is a mobile home or part of a mobile home or manufactured home community the rights are found in Title 8, Sec. 94.152 and Sec. 94.153.

A landlord has a duty to repair or remedy a condition that affects a tenants health and safety even if this is not written lease with the tenant, or there is no lease at all. Lone Star Legal Aid Managing Attorney on eviction rights Eric Kwartler tells 6 News, a landlord may not avoid their right to these repairs, even the wording of a written lease.

"The landlord cannot waive their duty to repair and their duty to repair is that they must repair any condition that would materially affect the health and safety or an ordinary tenant, as long as the tenant is current on their rent. They can't get out of that, period," Kwartler said.

This means if any landlord is refusing to repair something related to health and safety, the tenant should have the opportunity to pursue their case in court, with an exception.

The exception: It is possible for a written lease agreement to transfer the responsibility for repairs to the tenant, at the landlords expense, or even transfer the responsibility to repair to the tenant at their own expense. If this is the case, however, Texas law states the lease must make this agreement extremely clear and states there cannot be an issue affecting health and safety at the time the property is rented.

According to Sec. 92.006.(e):

A landlord and a tenant may agree for the tenant to repair or remedy, at the tenant's expense, any condition covered by Subchapter B if all of the following conditions are met: (1) at the beginning of the lease term the landlord owns only one rental dwelling; (2) at the beginning of the lease term the dwelling is free from any condition which would materially affect the physical health or safety of an ordinary tenant; (3) at the beginning of the lease term the landlord has no reason to believe that any condition described in Subdivision (2) of this subsection is likely to occur or recur during the tenant's lease term or during a renewal or extension; and (4)(A) the lease is in writing; (B) the agreement for repairs by the tenant is either underlined or printed in boldface in the lease or in a separate written addendum; (C) the agreement is specific and clear; and (D) the agreement is made knowingly, voluntarily, and for consideration.

This means the landlord cannot simply hide the requirement that a tenant pay for repairs in the middle of a lease and claim they agreed to it.

Unfortunately, when a landlord fails to abide by these rules there is no government office standing by to hold them accountable. That's where the Justice of the Peace court comes in.

"The Texas property code has this 'duty to repair' that replaces the 'implied warranty of habitability' (found in other states). The big problem with that is, you have to file a lawsuit to enforce it," Kwartler said.

Taking your landlord to court

A tenant may file a lawsuit against their landlord at their local justice of the peace court, and have access to legal remedies under Texas Property Code, Title 8, Sec. 92.056 (Sec. 94.156 if the tenant is in a mobile or manufactured home).

In order to make a strong case, however, a tenant must be able to prove:

They are not behind on rent They gave the landlord notice to make those repairs. The landlord had at least 7 days, after receiving the notice, to make the repair

The single best possible way to prove a landlord was given notice is by "sending that notice by certified mail, return receipt requested, by registered mail, or by another form of mail that allows tracking of delivery from the United States Postal Service or a private delivery service," as is stated in Sec. 92.056.

The Tenant will then be able to submit the mail receipt as evidence in court of when they requested the repairs.

If the tenant did not send a notice by certified mail, the tenant may also send one request by regular mail, wait seven days, and then send a subsequent request by mail according to Sec. 92.056.

According to Bell County District 4 Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson, requests sent by email or by text message are more difficult for the judge to verify and can leave room for the landlord to claim those messages were either not received or faked.

In addition, while Texas law suggests seven days to be a reasonable time frame, Sec. 92.056 does leave room for a landlord to claim more time is needed based on "the severity and nature of the condition, and the reasonable availability of materials and labor and of utilities from a utility company..."

If the tenant is successful in the lawsuit, Sec. 94.156.(e) states:

"a tenant to whom a landlord is liable under Subsection (b) of this section may: (1) terminate the lease; (2) have the condition repaired or remedied according to Section 92.0561; (3) deduct from the tenant's rent, without necessity of judicial action, the cost of the repair or remedy according to Section 92.0561; and (4) obtain judicial remedies according to Section 92.0563."

Kwartler told 6 News a landlord can face very real consequences if they do not make repairs following a judges requirement to do so.

"A judge can issue an order, a writ, saying that the landlord has to repair it. If they refuse, eventually the penalty can be jail. So this has some teeth," Kwartler said. "There are also statutory damages, if you do this you are going to have to pay the tenant."

Making your own repairs