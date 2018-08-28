BELTON, Texas — A Killeen woman is on trial for criminally negligent homicide after a 1-year-old was found unresponsive in her care.

Jury selection started Monday and witness testimony began on Tuesday.

Courtney Casanas is accused of running an unlicensed day care when Jaxson Reed, a child she was watching, was found unresponsive on May 12, 2017. The child was taken to Baylor Scott and White Children's Hospital, where he died on July 8.

“I really don’t’ even know what happened,” Casanas said in a video interview shown in court Tuesday.

Casanas said she left Jaxson asleep in his car seat. She told Killeen Detective Dan Hertzog, in a taped police interview, she put Jaxson in the seat inside the house because she was vacuuming.

Bell County Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns played several police interviews for the jury.

In the first interview, Casanas told Hertzog she left Jaxson in the car seat but did not strap him in. The detective had Casanas demonstrate with a car seat exactly how the baby was placed.

Several days later, Casanas came in for another interview and changed her story, police said. Casanas said she did in fact strap the baby in. In both versions of the story she indicated the baby slumped down in the seat and the strap was around his neck.

Casanas also told Hertzog she shouldn't have used the car seat.

“I should have never have left his car seat in the room. As a mom, I should know way better than that,” Casanas said. “I’m big on safety, I have six children.”

Defense Attorney Michael Magana focused on the car seat, claiming the seat was "expired" and that it was also the subject of a recall.

"You've got Jaxson's mom with a defective car seat," Magana said. "How do we know that did not play a role in the death of Jaxson?" ​​​​​

Magana also said Jaxson was too big for the car seat and criticized the detective for not knowing how much the baby weighed.

Lawyers said Cansanas' trial should last three to five days.

