Killeen close to having boil water notice lifted for everyone, city says

Killeen's Public Works Director said if the most recent water samples are determined safe, the boil water notice could be lifted for the entire city.

KILLEEN, Texas — The city-wide boil water notice in Killeen is nearly over, city officials said in a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Executive Director of Public Works Jeffrey Reynolds said if the most recent water samples sent to be tested come back safe, the BWN could be lifted by Friday at 11 a.m. or Noon.

"I want to once again thank the public for their patience during this process," said Reynolds. "We are going to get through this."

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality gave the City of Killeen approval Thursday morning to lift the notice for the eastern portion of the city.

The city said the approval came after the first set of lab samples returned from a 24-hour testing process.

"We want to make sure the water is going out at the safest rate," Mayor Jose Segarra said. "That rate has been set by TCEQ. We are tightening our testing standards. The TCEQ has agreed to give an 8hr block of instruction for testing the waters."

The entire city went under a boil water notice on Oct. 19 when samples taken from six of nine sites found chlorine levels were too low.

Residents can search for their addresses by clicking here to find an Excel spreadsheet with a list of addresses that are no longer under the BWN.

A color-coded map of the city shows areas in green where the BWN was lifted.

If residents are still experiencing issues, Reynolds said residents can contact Killeen Public Works.

"We have a map and a list of addresses on our website," Reynolds said. "[Call] 254-616-3181 and they will look up updates for your area. The green portion will be the portion that has been cleared said.