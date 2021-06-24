East Texan charged in U.S. Capitol riots requests to remove ankle monitor while on release

The attorney for Alex Harkrider, filed a motion with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia seeking to modify Harkrider’s bond conditions.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A Carthage man who is awaiting trial on charges related to the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol is requesting that he no longer have to wear an ankle monitor to track his location.

The attorney for Alex Kirk Harkrider, of Carthage, filed a motion Wednesday with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia seeking to modify Harkrider’s bond conditions.

Harkrider, 34, is charged in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol along with Ryan Nichols, 30, of Longview. Judge Thomas F. Hogan ordered in April that Harkrider be released on house arrest with electronic monitoring, pending trial. No such order was granted at the time for Nichols.