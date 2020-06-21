'Texans Recovering Together' free counseling program

After a national disaster was declared due to COVID-19, crisis programs became available for anyone who's mental health has been affected by the pandemic.

WACO, Texas — As COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Texas, so are people's anxiety and depression. However, there is a counseling program available for everyone - and it's free.

Vince Erickson the project manager of the crisis counseling program at the Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center said this program is for anyone who is feeling overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our services are free,” Erickson said. “It's outreach oriented and we will come to you."

After a national disaster was declared due to COVID-19, crisis programs became available for anyone who's mental health has been affected by the pandemic.

Here in the Lonestar state 'Texans Recovering Together' was created to help with free, anonymous, and confidential counseling.

Log In or Sign Up to View See posts, photos and more on Facebook.

“We’ve never had to deal with anything like this before and I know right now there’s anxiety, depression, and irritability, the un-sureness of anybody going out in public right now,” Erickson said.

Since April 1, the Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center have had about 1,600 coronavirus related calls.

Although the state has reopened, COVID-19 cases have spiked, leaving many people afraid of this new normal. Erickson said this is the time to seek help.

"We want to make sure that they have all the community resources available out there, if it goes beyond the fact that they just need someone to talk to,” Erickson said, “And to know that their reaction for a disaster are very very very normal.”

Texans Recovering Together website: https://www.hotrmhmr.org/services/texans-recovering-together

Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center website: https://www.hotrmhmr.org/

Crisis Hotline: 1-866-752-3451