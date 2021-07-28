Texas A&M Board of Regents to support SEC expansion

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M System Board of Regents has voted to support expansion of the SEC.
The board voted Wednesday after a more than two hour executive session on Texas A&M University's campus. Only one member of the board voted "no."
The board cited it's support after the SEC voted to allow Texas A&M to join the SEC in 2011. It said that decision strengthened the position of the university and helped make it into a national leader when it comes to collegiate athletics.
The board said it now hands things off to Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks and Athletic Director Ross Bjork to represent the university's decision with its SEC partners.
Members of the board did express some concerns, according to a press release from the university. Much of the concerns had to do with potential long-term outcomes of expanding the SEC but the board said it concluded the positives would outweigh those concerns. It believed the expansion of the SEC would ultimately enhance the long-term value of the conference and its student athletes.
The board is now asking President Banks to vote in favor of extending formal invitations to the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas to join the conference in 2025.