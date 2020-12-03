COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M in College Station canceled classes from March 16-20 and when they resume, they will be online only through April.

Classes will resume online March 23 through April 28, according to a release from the school.

School leadership will advice faculty members on protocols in the days to come, the release said.

The release also said university facilities will remain open to faculty, staff and students who choose to be on campus.

Campus meetings and events are now restricted to less than 50 participants. Furthermore, the university recommends that no participants from off campus should join in-person meetings on university grounds, nor should participants who travel from other states our countries. This measure is effective March 13 through April 3.

