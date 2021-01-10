Federal judge in Austin hears arguments against Texas law that bans most abortions

The hearing has wrapped up, but it's not clear when Judge Pitman could make a decision on the Friday hearing.

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Department of Justice finished making its arguments to block the enforcement of a new law in Texas that bans most abortions. Now, the lawyers are waiting for the federal judge to make his decision.

Lawyers with the U.S. Department of Justice made their arguments before U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin on Friday. While the lawyers wait on the decision in a lawsuit that was filed against the State of Texas, they are asking the judge to issue a temporary restraining order or a preliminary injunction that would prevent the law from being enforced.

The hearing has wrapped up, but it's not clear when Judge Pitman could make a decision on the Friday hearing.

Julie Murray, senior staff attorney at Planned Parenthood Federation of America, sent KVUE a statement following the hearing:

"S.B. 8 is a blatantly unconstitutional law that never should have been allowed to take effect. For one month, Texans have been unconscionably denied their constitutional right to access abortion forcing them to either carry unwanted pregnancies to term or flee the state to seek basic health care. We remain grateful to the U.S. Department of Justice for vigorously working to fight this law and hope the courts move swiftly to block it so we can restore critical access on the ground."

Kimberlyn Schwartz, Texas Right to Life Director of Media and Communication, sent KVUE the following:

"Ultimately, the Justice Department is asking the court to toss out all logic and judicial precedent in order to cater to the abortion industry. The Biden administration’s case is desperate and farfetched, and we expect an impartial court to declare the lawsuit without merit."

According to The Associated Press, it's also not clear how quickly abortion clinics in Texas would resume abortion operations if the judge ruled in the Justice Department's favor. It's expected that Texas would quickly appeal.

In the lawsuit previously filed against Texas, the Justice Department said, “It is settled constitutional law that ‘a State may not prohibit any woman from making the ultimate decision to terminate her pregnancy before viability.’” The lawsuit continues, “But Texas has done just that.”

Texas' abortion law, which took effect Sept. 1, bans most abortions in the state, the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S. Senate Bill 8, deemed the "Heartbeat Act," bans abortions when cardiac activity can be detected in a fetus. That typically happens when a woman is six weeks pregnant, and before most women learn they are pregnant.