Texas abortion trigger laws set to go into effect on August 25

Pro-choice advocate in Waco says getting people to the polls can help reverse these changes

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Next month, Texas trigger laws will take effect, effectively legally banning almost all abortions in the state of Texas. The US Supreme Court issued its official decision on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, clearing the way for the trigger law to go into effect as soon as August 25.

Attorney General Ken Paxton outlined the punishments in a letter describing the difference between Pre-Roe and Post-Roe trigger law punishment.

According to the Texas Tribune, the trigger law increases the penalties for performing an abortion up to life in prison. The trigger law also says that the attorney general “shall” bring a lawsuit to seek a civil penalty of no less than $100,000 per abortion performed.

In Central Texas, Pro-Choice advocates are trying to find ways to fight back.

Lilu Dyan, a pro-choice advocate that organized a rally in front of the McLennan County Courthouse last month, says these new laws are setting Texas back and not moving the state forward.

"This goes beyond the normal health care that every person deserves. And, again, bringing us back to 1925," Dyan said. "When anything, a horrible miscarriage, just anything, everything can be questioned now and that's taking medical practices underground."

Dyan says it's more important now than ever before to vote and put the right leaders in office to combat the anti-abortion laws Texas faces.