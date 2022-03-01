Texas agencies sending more COVID-19 tests to Bell County

Texas agencies are working to send out testing equipment and receive more resources after the New Year's Eve COVID surge.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Emergency Management is sending out 600 BinaxNow test kits to Bell County and two separate cases of test kits to the City of Temple as local officials and hospitals work respond to the rising COVID-19 case numbers.

Express ER's Doctor Matt Burge told 6 News they are already seeing a rush of positive cases after New Year's Eve celebrations.

"We've had a huge spike in volume," Burge said. "It's more than doubled. Maybe even tripled here recently. The staffing is kind of an issue. It's been challenging but that's what we are here for."

Burge spoke to 6 News by phone after recovering from a night shift. Most of Express ER's staff were swamped with new patients. Burge said most sick patients were testing positive for Omicron.

Thanks to the overlap in symptoms COVID-19 has with other illnesses, Express ER has been testing people for both COVID and influenza. Burge said the company had stockpiled plenty of tests kits but still had to transfer them between facilities to keep up with the need.

At the same time Texas officials are trying to bring more testing options to the state.

Friday, Governor Greg Abbott announced Texas agencies had requested "resources for federally-supported testing locations and medical personnel and additional federal allocations of monoclonal antibodies."

Department of State Health Services spokeswoman Lara Anton told 6 News Monday afternoon the federal government had approved six federal testing sites so far. The state was now ironing out the logistics for each site and DSHS expected that they will be operational "sometime next week."

Anton said other requests for federal staffing teams were still in process and could take another week. DSHS had already been working to get more healthcare workers to communities that needed them.

"Our staffing agencies are recruiting out of state staff and some are in the process of onboarding with hospitals at this time," Anton said.

A Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) spokesman told 6 News their agency would continue to process State of Texas Assistance Requests (STARs) for personnel and equipment as they came in.

Doctors and health district officials still don't know exactly how severe the COVID-19 Omicron variant will be, though they have established the new variant is significantly more contagious. So far, officials are seeing symptoms that are less severe than the previous Delta variant. The hope that trend continues.

"It seems like right now the symptoms are less severe, of course we are still early in this wave," Burge said. "Things have been mild compared to the previous variants of Coronavirus... My hope is we won't have to hospitalize as many patients."

Burge said people in high-risk groups such as the elderly, and those with existing medical conditions, could still be hospitalized or worse. He encourages anyone with symptoms to be tested.