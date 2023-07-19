Texas A&M creates new virtual clinic for survivors of sexual violence and trauma

A brand new virtual clinic created by Texas A&M's Health Center of Excellence in Forensic Nursing is set to help survivors of sexual assault across Texas.

BRYAN, Texas — Texas A&M's Health Center of Excellence in Forensic Nursing has created a new virtual clinic to help survivors of trauma and violence, receive follow-up care virtually.

"Many who have been sexually assaulted, do not seek follow-up care and we want to try and change that," Forensic Nursing Director, Stacey Mitchell said. "That's what we're hoping we can do with the ACTS clinic. And we're hoping that because it's telehealth, people can access it anywhere, anytime."

Mitchell says the team has been working on the clinic for a year now. In fact, the clinic officially opened its doors just launched last week for patients. In the virtual clinic, patients can discuss additional healthcare needs, order additional lab tests, and make referrals.

"The providers have been specially trained, they are here and they are compassionate, and they are understanding," Mitchell said. "They know what this person needs in terms of health care, and they want to work with that patient."

In addition, the clinic offers resources for those who have experienced sexual assault, which is a very traumatic experience. There isn't just physical trauma, but also emotional trauma, so making the survivor as comfortable as possible is key according to Mitchell.

"They can be wherever they are the most comfortable. At home on their cell phone, on a tablet, on a computer, in the car, and have medical care," Mitchell said. "They can talk to an advanced practice registered nurse or nurse practitioner."