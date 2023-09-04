Texas A&M University Police share details on football ticket scammer

We are learning more about the California man who has pleaded guilty in a Texas Federal Court to a nationwide ticket scam that included a Texas A&M football game.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — 48-year-old Derrick Langford has admitted to using stolen credit card information and creating fake identities to buy tickets for sporting events and other entertainment venues before reselling them online.

“This actually started in September of 2018 during the Clemson, Texas A&M football game. We had someone working the game who was to get some initial information," Public Information Officer Robert Leseth said.

"Later on, our Criminal Investigation Investigation Division was working with the 12th Man Foundation. Actually, it was able to collect some information about some fraudulent ticket activity,” Leseth added.

The Texas A&M University Police Department was able to identify Langford and crack the case with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation since some of the crimes happened in multiple states.

“In equal partnership with the FBI, like our Criminal Investigation Division, works really well with them to identify, investigate, and arrest these suspects, along with our ticket task force with the other agencies in the area,” Leseth said.

With the first Aggie football game of the season just days away, the TAMU police have some advice for fans purchasing tickets so scams like Langford's never happen again.

“If you're here at a football game here in Texas A&M, if you're a victim of any crime at all, you can call 979-845-2345 or you can locate an officer while you're there and Kyle Field. Some other things as well," Leseth said. "I would recommend buying tickets directly from the Old Man Foundation or the 12th Man mobile app.”

Officer Leseth also advises monitoring your bank activity because if you see fraudulent activity, it’s important that you let law enforcement and your bank know as soon as possible.

