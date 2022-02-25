AMBER Alert issued for 11-month-old Harmony Rodriguez, Fort Worth police say

Rodriguez was last seen in the 13500 block of Little River Road around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police have issued an AMBER Alert for 11-month-old Harmony Rodriguez.

Harmony is believed to be with her non-custodial father, Lancelot Dawkins. Police believe Dawkins may be in a white Jeep Wrangler with an unknown license plate number.

Here's the bulletin posted by police early Friday:

Rodriguez is 26 inches tall and weighs 30 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a yellow and brown onesie, according to police.

If you have any information regarding the missing child, please contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.