Texas asks providers to vaccinate its oldest residents first

The Department of State Health Services asked vaccine providers to serve Texans 75 and up first.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health services said one out of 10 Texans over 16 years old have now been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state claimed an even better rate for Texans over 65; 1 in 4 have been vaccinated. In a DSHS online press conference Thursday morning, DSHS Associate Commissioner for Laboratory and Infectious Disease Services Imelda Garcia told reporters the state wants to continue to focus on those individuals ages 75 and older.

"When we're looking at the age groups we continue to see big increases in our older adults getting vaccinated. Our efforts to focus on that population are really paying off," Garcia said. "We have more than one million folks 65 and older that have gotten their first dose already."

Garcia said people 75 and older continue to be the group with the greatest risk for disease and death after exposure to COVID-19. DSHS asked that vaccine providers make greater accommodations for that age group. It also allocated the vaccine supply to support that effort.

"We are allocating vaccine to a broader group of providers that serve older adults with a particular focus on those 75 years and older. That will include our local health departments, pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, community and rural clinics as well as medical practices that specialize in care for older adults," Garcia said.

Garcia said state hubs would continue to receive, "A steady supply of vaccine." She said the state asked that all hub providers to make changes to prioritize adults 75 and older in several ways.

"Some of these could be setting aside a specific number of doses for our seniors, serving them at special hours, helping them move through the line with a fast track lane, or taking vaccine to them through EMS providers or meals on wheels like they are doing successfully in Corpus Christi and San Antonio," Garcia said.

The state will share information on the most successful vaccine provider programs with other providers in the state. While Garcia gave specific examples of ways to prioritize older citizens above, the new direction is not technically a state requirement.

"We have always given our providers the flexibility to prioritize key populations in our community. The new focus on the 75 and older is a highlighted focus in the coming weeks," Garcia said. "In effect, it is not necessarily a new provider requirement."

Garcia said Texas will get 400,000 doses of vaccine next week. The state is still in the 1A and 1B phase of the rollout. Garcia said there is currently no final decision on when phase 1C will begin or who will be eligible for it.