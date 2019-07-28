MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Bikers from across Texas rallied against motorcycle profiling at the Milam County Courthouse Saturday.

Popeye, the President of the Sons of Liberty Motorcycle Club, said the rally was sparked by the legal action being taken against a 24-year combat veteran who was honorably discharged from the military.

The Sons of Liberty Motorcycle Club is dedicated to defending the constitution and those whose constitutional rights have been violated.

Popeye said motorcycle profiling happens more than people realize. He said he has firsthand experience with the matter.

"When you have a gang unit officer tell you that he's stopping you because of what you're wearing," he said. "When he makes a comment, 'Well if you're going to look the part, expect to be stopped and profiled.'"

Bikers in attendance said they are looking to exercise their rights with peaceful rallies where they can voice their concerns in hopes of being heard.

Paul Landers said the Twin Peaks incident happened because others not familiar with their mission were involved.

"What happened in Waco happened because people who were not involved with what you see here today," Landers said. "I was arrested, charged with a million dollar bond, charged with engaging in criminal activity. I think you would agree that what you see here today is not criminal activity."

The bikers said they want the public to know they aren't a gang. They are members of a motorcycle club that is no different than any other club.

They said they believe their rights have been infringed upon because of the stereotypes that exist.

"We're not anti-law enforcement at all." Popeye said. "What we want to have happen is to be treated fairly and not be mischaracterized."

Landers said they are working hard to pass legislation through the Texas House that would address profiling and discrimination against Motorcycle Clubs.

The legislation has been denied the last three sessions, but he said they will not give up until it's passed.

Similar laws have passed in both Washington State and Maryland in recent years.

