Texas Constitutional Amendments, Proposition 4: judicial offices eligibility requirements

TYLER, Texas — On Election Day, Texans will have the opportunity to vote on eight proposed amendments to the state constitution. These amendments were proposed during the 87th Legislature regular session.

This story, which focuses on Proposition 4, is the fourth of an eight-part series.

This constitutional amendment would change eligibility requirements for some judicial offices.

Those in the offices of justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals and a justice of a court of appeals will be eligible only if they are a practicing lawyer licensed in Texas for 10 years or a practicing lawyer licensed in Texas and a judge on a state or county court for 10 years.