Texas Democratic Women of Central Texas, McLennan County Democrats meet to honor 400,000 pandemic deaths

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Texas Democratic Women of Central Texas and McLennan County Democrats will meet Tuesday evening at the Waco VietNam Veterans Memorial to ring bells and light candles in remembrance of the 400,000 pandemic deaths.

The remembrance will begin at 4:30 p.m. and end at 5:30 p.m. to coordinate with the Washington D.C. event. Masks and social distancing are required.

A Facebook live stream from Mary Duty, MCDP chair, will also be happening as she attends the ceremony in Washington, D.C.