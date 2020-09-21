Texas DPS accepting Saturday appointments through December

Many driver's license offices will offer appointments for customers who to renew or replace their Texas driver's license or ID cards only.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is accepting Saturday appointments through the end of the year. Many driver's license offices will offer appointments for customers who to renew or replace their Texas driver's license or ID cards only. Appointments will begin on Oct. 3 and continue through Dec. 19, with an exception of Nov. 28 due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 pm.

A limited number of same-day appointments will also be available at each office on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers who book these appointments can then leave the office until their designated appointment time.

In most offices, customers without an appointment may be offered the opportunity to be placed on a “standby” list. These customers are required to wait in the office and are assisted in the event of a cancelation or a no-show. The number of standby appointments is limited to ensure all customers who are placed on the list will be served by the end of the day.

The extension for the expiration dates that were granted in response to COVID-19 remains in effect, as of Monday. If your license or election identification certificate (EIC) expires on or after March 13, 2020, it falls under the period covered by the State of Disaster Declaration related to COVID-19 and will remain valid for 60 days after which time DPS issues a public notice that the extension period for the disaster declaration has been lifted.

At this time, this 60-day notice has not been issued. Customers are able to download a copy of the Verification of Driver License Expiration Extension notice to carry with them if they would like.