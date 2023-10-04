Texas DPS asking public for information on deadly October hit-and-run

DPS said they believe the hit-and-run took place on or after 8 p.m. on Oct, 3 but before 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 4 north of Whitney, Texas.

HILL COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The map attached above is an approximate location, and not exact

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking the public for information regarding a deadly hit-and-run.

DPS said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while traveling southbound on FM 933 near CR 1221, north of Whitney, Texas.

According to DPS, they believe the hit-and-run occurred on or after 8 p.m. on Oct. 3, but before 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 4.

The pedestrian who was hit by the vehicle reportedly died on the scene.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone who has information on the crash is asked to contact the Hill County Sheriff's Office at 254-582-5313.