Texas DPS Officers Association holds T-shirt fundraiser for Trooper Chad Walker's family

TEXAS, USA — A T-shirt fundraiser is underway to help the family of fallen Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker.

The Texas DPS Officers Association started the fundraiser with ReLEntless Defender Apparel, saying all proceeds will go to Walker's family to help with their needs.

The fundraiser is pre-sale orders only with orders starting to ship April 14, the apparel company said.

"After being contact by the Texas DPSOA, we here at ReLEntless Defender Apparel are honored to launch this extremely meaningful fundraiser design of which 100% of the profits will be donated to Trooper Walker's family's needs," the company said.

Shirts can be bought on the apparel company's website.

Walker died Wednesday, after spending days at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest due to gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen he sustained while responding to a call about a disabled vehicle near Mexia, Texas DPS said.

The shooting happened last Friday on FM 2448 and Highway 84 as Walker parked behind the vehicle. The suspect in the case, later identified as 36-year-old DeArthur Pinson Jr., got out of the vehicle and shot Walker, the Texas DPS Officers Association said in an initial release about the incident.

Pinson Jr. then fled the scene and a Blue Alert was issued overnight as he remained at large. On Saturday, law enforcement officers located him barricaded in a home off Highway 84 near Mexia, but had died by suicide when officers finally reached him, the association said.

The Texas DPS reported Monday that Walker was on life support at Hillcrest, but he died just days later. He is survived by his wife and four children – a 15-year-old son, twin 7-year-old daughters and a 2-month-old daughter.

In addition to the fundraiser, a GoFundMe was set up to help his family with medical, travel and funeral expenses. As of this writing, the online fundraiser has surpassed $221,000 in donations.

Funeral services will be held for Walker in Groesbeck on April 7, at 10 a.m. It will be held at the Groesbeck High School Football Stadium, 1202 N Ellis St., Groesbeck. Walker's burial will follow at LaSalle Cemetery.