Texas DPS says 'slow down', Stops 122 drivers in one day

BELL COUNTY, Texas — On Aug. 23, the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted speed enforcement efforts on IH-14 in Bell County.

Speed enforcement operations, according to DPS, are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes in the area.

Thursday’s operation focused on IH-14 in Bell County, which has seen an increase in car accidents, with speeding being a major contributing factor, according to DPS.

In total, officers stopped 122 vehicles, gave out 115 citations and issued 27 warnings issued.

During this time, three crashes were also reported in the area.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), for more than two decades, speeding has been a factor in roughly one-third of all fatal car accidents.

NHTSA offers the following safety reminders:

The necessary stopping distance quadruples every time a driver doubles their speed.

Allow more stopping time for bigger vehicles, or when traveling downhill on wet or uneven pavement.

Apply the brakes before entering a curve.

Set a good example for young drivers by driving at the speed limit.

If speeding drivers are following too closely, allow them to pass.

Always wear a seat belt.