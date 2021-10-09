Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker, Bell County Sheriff's Deputy John Rhoden receive 'Star of Texas Award'

The two Central Texas law enforcement officers were among 46 others honored for their commitment and sacrifices.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker and Bell County Sheriff's Deputy John Rhoden were two of 46 first responders who received a "Star of Texas Award" on Sept. 10 in an annual ceremony presented by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Walker was shot in the head and abdomen while responding to a call about a disabled vehicle on Highway 84 just outside of Mexia in late March 2021. He was taken to a hospital in Waco where he died days later as a result of his injuries.

Rhoden was killed early in April 2020 while he was putting down spike strips on the I-35 in Temple when he was hit by an 18-wheeler near exit 294.

The award is presented to peace officers, firefighters and emergency medical first responders who "demonstrated heroism and sacrifice in service to their communities and the Lone Star State."

"I am proud to humbly recognize 46 remarkable individuals who have demonstrated incredible heroism in the line of duty," Gov. Abbott said. "To these men and women and all law enforcement and first responders across our state, I cannot express the gratitude we have for all you do to keep our communities safe."