TEXAS, USA —

Six Texas educators were named as finalists for the 2020 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards. They were spotlighted as some of the best educators in Texas.

H-E-B’s Excellence in Education is the largest monetary awards program for educators in Texas. This honor was kept as a surprise from each educator. They learned they were finalists when H-E-B representatives visited their schools with cookies and flowers.

The teachers were awarded a $1,000 check for themselves and a $1,000 check for their school. Principal finalists were given a $1,000 check for themselves and a $2,500 check for their school.

The finalists include:

Kathleen Burke, Killeen ISD Early College High School, Killeen ISD (Principal Secondary)

Morgan Castillo, Woodgate Intermediate School, Midway ISD (Leadership Elementary)

Kali Saleh, Acton Elementary School, Granbury ISD (Rising Star Elementary)

Kathleen Eckert, Hillwood Middle School, Keller ISD (Principal Secondary)

Nicole Vickerman, R.C. Clark High School, Plano ISD (Lifetime Achievement Secondary)

Marilyn Hamilton, Alton Boyd Elementary School, Allen ISD (Lifetime Achievement Elementary)

All of the finalists were invited to San Antonio on May second and third to compete for a cash prize of $430,000.

For more about the Excellence in Education awards, you can visit the H-E-B website.

