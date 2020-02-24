TEXAS, USA —
Six Texas educators were named as finalists for the 2020 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards. They were spotlighted as some of the best educators in Texas.
H-E-B’s Excellence in Education is the largest monetary awards program for educators in Texas. This honor was kept as a surprise from each educator. They learned they were finalists when H-E-B representatives visited their schools with cookies and flowers.
The teachers were awarded a $1,000 check for themselves and a $1,000 check for their school. Principal finalists were given a $1,000 check for themselves and a $2,500 check for their school.
The finalists include:
- Kathleen Burke, Killeen ISD Early College High School, Killeen ISD (Principal Secondary)
- Morgan Castillo, Woodgate Intermediate School, Midway ISD (Leadership Elementary)
- Kali Saleh, Acton Elementary School, Granbury ISD (Rising Star Elementary)
- Kathleen Eckert, Hillwood Middle School, Keller ISD (Principal Secondary)
- Nicole Vickerman, R.C. Clark High School, Plano ISD (Lifetime Achievement Secondary)
- Marilyn Hamilton, Alton Boyd Elementary School, Allen ISD (Lifetime Achievement Elementary)
All of the finalists were invited to San Antonio on May second and third to compete for a cash prize of $430,000.
For more about the Excellence in Education awards, you can visit the H-E-B website.
