Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller to be discharged from hospital after undergoing heart procedure, group says

HOUSTON — Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller is being discharged from the hospital Friday after an emergency heart procedure Monday.

“…(Miller) would like to thank everyone for their prayers, overwhelming support, and messages of hope,” Texas EquuSearch posted on Facebook. “He believes, without a doubt, that he is doing well because of your continued prayers.”

“I am blessed beyond measure and cannot stress how enormously grateful I am to everyone," Miller said in a statement. "Thank you!”

Miller was admitted to the hospital on Saturday "due to a serious health condition that required immediate attention," the group said. Texas EquuSearch said Tuesday Miller is expected to have a short rehab period.

Great news! Tim Miller will be discharged today from the hospital and he would like to thank everyone for their prayers,... Posted by Texas EquuSearch on Friday, June 25, 2021

Miller founded EquuSearch in August of 2000 and dedicated it to the memory his daughter Laura Miller, who was abducted and murdered in north Galveston County in 1984.

The 16-year-old's remains weren't found until February 1986, 17 months after she disappeared, so Miller knows all too well the agony other families face.

“I’ve been out here hundreds of times and cried gallons of tears,” he told KHOU 11 in 2019.

It's why Miller made finding missing adults and children his mission in life. But it's a mission that takes its toll each time they find a body -- especially when the victim is a child, like Samuel Olson last month or Maleah Davis in 2019.

EquuSearch volunteers search on horseback, on foot, on ATVs, or in boats -- whatever is necessary in each case.

The nonprofit has grown to over 1,000 members, according to their website, and is funded solely by donations.