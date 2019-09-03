WACO, Texas — The Greater Waco Chamber said the Texas Food Truck Showdown needs a significant number of volunteers to make the event run smoothly and efficiently.

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 16, Heritage Square will be flooded with thousands of foodies as 40 food trucks take over downtown Waco, the chamber said.

To sign up to volunteer, follow this link.

Volunteers should be 18 years of age or older, and anyone who is younger than 18 that wants to volunteer can contact Amanda Haygood at 254-757-5605 to get permission.

Volunteers must attend at least one of the mandatory training sessions at the chamber before the event:

• Wednesday, March 13, 12 p.m.

• Thursday, March 14, 12 p.m.

• Thursday, March 14, 5:30 p.m.