TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation got new funding to create an eight-person team to focus on labor and sex trafficking at illicit massage businesses.

TDLR spokesperson Tila Mange said the team will get specialized training from law enforcement and work with officers on the street to crack down on these parlors.

"The folks who are on the anti-trafficking unit are receiving additional specialized training and will be hitting the streets in the next couple of months to work specifically on human trafficking cases," Mange said.

TDLR has provided human trafficking awareness training to employees since 2018, but the team will get specific training from law enforcement.

TDLR inspectors have an advantage over local law enforcement officers in this area as massage parlors are supposed to be licensed by the state. That means state inspectors can simply walk in to an establishment and do an inspection.

"We can just drop in and say, 'Hi. We are from the government and we are here to make sure you have your license," Mange said.

The state agency can work with local law enforcement to identify potential illicit locations but also wants to hear from the community.

Texans who believe that an unlicensed massage business may be operating near them, or who are concerned that nail salon employees may be human trafficking victims, can report those concerns directly to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation with this email: reportHT@tdlr.texas.gov.

Mange said the email goes straight to the anti-trafficking unit. That email went live just last week.

“Human Trafficking Awareness Month is the perfect time to introduce this initiative. Our Anti-Trafficking Unit is ramping up, and the team members are anxious to get to work and help eliminate human trafficking in Texas,” TDLR Executive Director Brian E. Francis said in a press release. “We are grateful to the Texas Legislature for their confidence in our abilities and for funding new staff positions that concentrate solely on finding and helping potential victims.”

The release said new ATU will fold into the agency’s existing anti-trafficking effort and will include periodic, unannounced inspections of massage establishments and cosmetology salons by TDLR Field Inspection employees.

Since Nov. 2018, the agency has referred 65 possible human trafficking and criminal cases involving illicit massage businesses to local law enforcement agencies in 32 cities, according to that release.

