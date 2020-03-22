The Texas Game Wardens along with the Waco Fire Department rescued a man Saturday night after his truck partially submerged in water.

"The Game Wardens worked with the Waco Fire Department and quickly developed and implemented a plan and safely rescued the victim," the Texas Game Wardens wrote on their Facebook page.

After the rescue, authorities discovered the man was drunk. He was arrested by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office. The Texas Game Wardens reminded people to "Turn around, don't drown" and not to drink and drive.

Another water rescue happened in Central Texas according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, they said a woman was trapped inside her vehicle with rushing water up to the steering wheel.

"The woman was successfully rescued by a combined effort of Prairie Hill VFD, Groesbeck FD and the Texas Game Wardens and the Texas DPS," the Limestone County Sheriff's Office wrote.

The woman was not injured.

