Texas GOP gubernatorial candidate Allen West campaigns in Waco

West held a townhall meeting to answer questions from potential voters in hopes of getting Central Texans to vote for him.

WACO, Texas — Former Texas GOP Chairman Allen West campaigned in Waco on Wednesday, trying to get voters to vote for him in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

One of the big reasons West said he's running for governor is because he does not think Gov. Greg Abbott is doing a good job when it comes to border control and drug trafficking issues in the state.

“Texas bounces back and forth with being the number one and number two state when it comes to sex trafficking,” said West. “We have a drug problem and that comes through Texas, and we also have a public health issue because we have not secured that border."

West believes the spike of COVID-19 is due to undocumented immigrants entering this country. He also said the blackout from the winter storm should have never happened.

“I don’t ever want us to look like North Korea again when we had that black out back in February,” said West. “When we think about how we have so much energy here, that should have never occurred.”



Peyton Price came from Baylor University to hear West speak on Wednesday. This will be his first time voting for governor in the state of Texas.

"So I wanted to test the waters, look at Allen West, I am a big fan of Greg Abbott as well, but I wanted to see what he had to offer, introduce myself and ask questions that mean a lot to me," said Price.

West answered questions from not only Price, but many people in the audience hoping to soon get their vote.

"I’m not running against anybody, I’m running for Texas and I’m running for Texans," said West.

West is the third of four generations of military servicemen in his family. During his 22-year career in the United States Army, Lt. Colonel West served in several combat zones and received many honors including a bronze star, three meritorious service medals, three army commendation medals, one with valor device, and a valorous unit award.

In 1993 he was named the U.S. Army ROTC instructor of the year.