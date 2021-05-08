Texas historical marker to recognized infamous 1916 lynching, to be placed outside Waco City Hall

On May 15, 1916, Jesse Washington was taken from the McLennan County Courthouse to City Hall and was beaten, stabbed and hung as thousands of people watched.

WACO, Texas — One of Waco's darkest moments in history will now be remembered with a state historical marker.

The Texas Historical Commission approved having a marker to recognize the "Waco Horror Story," or the infamous lynching of Jesse Washington in 1916.

Washington, a Black teen, was accused of raping and killing Lucy Fryer, a Robinson woman. On May 15 of that year, he stood trial and was sentenced to death by a jury that deliberated for four minutes, according to the Community Race Relations Coalition.

Onlookers grabbed Washington and dragged him to City Hall where they beat, stabbed and hung him while some 15,000 people watched as his body burned, according to the coalition.

“There were Black families back then who sent their uncles and brothers and fathers away from Waco, sometimes out of fear of being lynched,” said Jo Welter with the coalition.

Images of the lynching were shared around the world, denouncing the act "as a breakdown of law and morality," the coalition wrote.

"We have never dealt with this and acknowledged this, but I think for our brother and sisters of color in the community, it's very necessary," said Welter.

The Community Race Relations Coalition has been pushing for this to happen since 2016.

"Things happen when they are supposed to happen, and sometimes it takes a lot of patience. How does the coalition feel about this? We are very happy about this,” said Welter.

The wording for the marker to be titled, "The Waco Horror: The Lynching of Jesse Washington." It will go to the foundry for production and could take four months or sooner to complete.