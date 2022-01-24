City of Killeen to partner with Texas Homeless Network to measure homelessness and resources in the community

The city hopes that the data gathered by the PIT survey will help provide better resources and an understanding of the homeless in the community.

The City Of Killeen will be conducting its annual Point-In-Time (PIT) survey to determine the homeless population in the city on Jan. 27.

Volunteers from the Texas Homeless Network will conduct the survey with individuals who are staying in emergency shelters, transitional housing and unsheltered locations (outdoor encampments, streets, cars and other places not meant for habitation) in the community.

Nationwide cities will be doing similar surveys this year and reporting the data to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), according to the city.

Texas Homeless Network also provides resources for those who would like to volunteer, whether virtually or in person. If you would like to volunteer or want more information on the survey, visit their website for more information.

