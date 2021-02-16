Customers at Temple hotel stuck with no power, food for nearly two days

The general manager at the Hampton Inn said temperatures in the hotel were as low as 25 degrees.

TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple hotel was approaching 48 hours without power or water Tuesday, as the impact of the historic winter storms continued to wreak havoc across the state.

Hampton Inn General Manager Dorene Burlew said the hotel at I-35 and Loop 363 was sold out but they had no way of providing heat, food or water to the people staying there.

Burlew said the hotel has only emergency backup lighting but those lights were beginning to go out. She said they were they were trying to find someone who could provide a generator.

"We have people here that are without power in their homes," Burlew said. "They're depending on us to help them as much as possible. I want them to be safe, be warm and have some kind of food."

Burlew said the temperature in the hotel was somewhere in the range of 25- to- 40 degrees.

She said they have families with babies, small children and the elderly staying there.

Burlew said the last update she received from Oncor on when the power would be restored was Monday when she was told it would be at 11:30 that night. It remained out Tuesday with no updates.