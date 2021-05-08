Texas House passes bill creating new judicial district in Bell County

HB 3774 would create new judicial districts around the state, with one of them serving the county.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas bill that would create various judicial districts around the Lone Star State, including in Bell County, has been passed by the Texas House of Representatives.

For Bell County residents, HB 3774 would create the 478th Judicial District, adding another judicial district to serve the county. The Central Texas county is currently served by the 27th, 146th, 169th, 264th and 426th judicial districts and the bill would add a concurrent jurisdiction with the creation of the 478th district.

"Despite a growing population and increasing caseloads, we have not had a new district court since 2007," Local Administrative District Judge Gordon G. Adams said in a release. "This new district court will allow us to better serve the citizens of Bell County."

The next steps for HB 3774 is to be passed by the Texas Senate and then be signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. If passed, the bill will take effect on Sept. 1, 2021.

In Texas, District Courts are trial courts that’s geographical area are created by the Texas legislature. Each county must be served by at least one district court. District Courts have original jurisdiction in various types of cases in both criminal and civil cases.