Texas Humane Heroes rescues now at full capacity

Texas Humane Heroes rescues animals from shelters, which euthanize for space, is now at maximum capacity.

Texas Humane Heroes rescues animals from shelters that euthanize for space, and we are now at MAXIMUM CAPACITY.

Every kennel and animal enclosure is full and we are no longer able to intake animals from our shelter partners.

Now, Texas Humane Heroes is focused on getting pets out of the

shelter, and adopted into their forever homes.

“Like most of our shelter partners, especially in the rural areas,

we are currently at maximum capacity.” stated Laura Acton, Chief Operating

Officer, “If you have been thinking about adopting a pet, now is the time. When you adopt an animal from Texas Humane Heroes, space opens up for an animal from a shelter forced to euthanize for space. We want to continue to aid our shelter partners by rescuing animals, and minimize loss of life. Adopting animals truly saves lives.”

TXHH adoptable animals vary in size and all have different personalities. Adoption Centers do not breed label because there is never a guarantee of what the animal is mixed with.

Families who adopt a pet from TXHH Adoption Centers will have peace of mind by knowing our 14-Day Promise, which ensures the center's dedication to keeping animals in their forever homes.