Killeen to host 'Movies in Your Park'

The City of Killeen will begin its "Movies in Your Park" event this Friday with a showing of "The Croods A New Age."

The City of Killeen will begin hosting a free "Movies in Your Park" screening starting this Friday, June 11 at the Killeen Amphitheater. The Amphitheater is located next to the Killeen Community Center.

The movies will change week-to-week, and will begin with a showing of "The Croods A New Age." The film is an animated adventure, family, comedy rated PG.

Social distancing measures will still be in place and masks will be required. Seating areas will be marked around the amphitheater and guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets.

If you plan on attending, you can bring your own snacks and drinks however, alcoholic beverages and glass containers are not allowed. There will be free pre-bagged popcorn available.

The next film will be "The War with Grandpa" on June 25.