TEMPLE, Texas — Major, restrictive abortion laws were recently passed this month in Georgia, Missouri and most notably Alabama, where performing an abortion is now a felony in most cases.

As a result, the national conversation is fixated on the pro-life versus pro-choice debate. On the floor of the Texas Legislature, it's no different.

Many bills related to abortion were introduced in the Texas Legislature this session. House Bill 2350, which would've fined doctors for giving abortions unless the woman's health was at risk, died in committee.

On the flip side, Senate Bill 22, which would ban state and local governments from giving tax dollars to abortion providers, was passed in the House on Friday and awaits Gov. Greg Abbott's signature to officially become a law.

Affiliates of abortion providers are affected by this bill as well. The bill defines an affiliate as a person or entity who is in a legal relationship with abortion providers.

The bill goes beyond restricting tax dollar funding for abortion providers: it restricts taxpayer resource transactions as well, which includes sales, purchases, leases, monetary donations, goods, services or real property. The transactions would provide the governmental entity something equal to at least the market value of the transaction in return.

Not all abortion providers are impacted by the bill. Only locations that perform more than 50 abortions a year lose the funding.

Read the bill's text below and its amendments here on page 88.

Senate Bill 24, which focuses on providing information to pregnant women considering getting abortions, made it out of the House Public Health Committee unanimously Friday.

The information women would receive includes:

List of adoption agencies

Medical assistance options

The fact the father is liable to help support the child

List of agencies that provide counseling

Pregnancy prevention medications or devices

Emergency contraception for rape or incest victims

Risks of getting an abortion Infection Possible infertility Increased risk of breast cancer, since nursing a child actually helps prevent it

Gestational age of fetus

Medical risks of carrying the child to term

The bill says women would be given a copy of all that "objective... non judgmental" and "accurate scientific information" on the day of her consultation in a private setting, or at least two hours before the abortion if she lives more than 100 miles away from the facility.

The information can't be given via audio or video, and it can only be given over the phone if the woman lives 100 miles or farther from the provider.

Read the bill's full text below:

