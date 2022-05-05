Here are the Texas Lottery scratch tickets with $1 million jackpots

Here's a compiled a list of current scratch tickets offering a $1 million prize as of May 5, 2022.

This week, a resident in Seguin was the lucky winner of a $1 million jackpot from the Ultimate 7 Texas Lottery scratch ticket.

But, that person is not the only one getting lucky! Several Texas lottery scratch tickets offer jackpots of that size. KENS 5 has compiled a list of current scratch tickets offering a $1 million prize as of May 5, 2022.

Below is a list of those tickets. The jackpot numbers change all the time so be sure to check the Texas Lottery website for the most up to date information.

$1,000,000 Frenzy

Four $1 million jackpots are left in this ticket.

$1,000,000 Jackpot

There are two $1 million jackpots left for this ticket.

500X Loteria Spectacular

There are three $3 million jackpots left for this ticket.

$1,000,000 Extreme Cash

There is one $1 million jackpot left for this ticket.

$1,000,000 Crossword

There is one $1 million jackpot left for this ticket.

$1,000,000 Ultimate

There are two $1 million jackpots left for this ticket.

$20 Million Supreme

All four $5 million prizes are left to claim on this ticket.

$200,000,000 Cash Blowout

Three $5 million prizes are left to claim on this ticket.

$750 Million Winner's Circle

There are four prizes of $3 million left to claim on this ticket.

Cash Celebration!

There is one $1 million prize left to claim on this ticket.

Cash Spectacular

There are three prizes of $2 million left to claim on this ticket.

Casino Millions

There is one $5 million prize left to claim in this ticket.

Instant Millionaire

There is one $2.5 million prize left to claim on this ticket and four $1 million prizes left.

Million Dollar Loteria

There are five $1 million dollar prizes left to claim in this game.

Power 200X

There are three $1 million prizes left to claim in this ticket.

Premier Cash

There are all four $2 million prizes left to claim on this ticket.

Ultimate 7s