A lucky (Quik)trip: North Texas resident wins $2 million lottery ticket

DALLAS — A Dallas resident is a whole lot richer, thanks to a little bit of luck.

The Texas Lottery announced Monday that a Dallasite claimed a $2 million Mega Millions prize from the Oct. 7 drawing.

The winner, who is staying anonymous, purchased their ticket at a QuikTrip on South Bowie Drive in Weatherford.

The ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers in the drawing: 6-11-29-36-55. It only missed the Mega Ball number of 21, which would have resulted in a jackpot.

Mega Millions jackpots start a $20 million and increase based on "Megapliers."

In any case, the Dallas winner had to settle for a mere $2 million. Not a bad consolation prize, despite its designation as a "second-tier" winning, according to the Lottery.