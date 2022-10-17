x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

A lucky (Quik)trip: North Texas resident wins $2 million lottery ticket

The winner, who is staying anonymous, purchased their ticket at a QuikTrip on South Bowie Drive in Weatherford.
Texas Lottery forms at Crossroad Shell, which sold a $21.3 million winning lottery ticket in 2012 to a group of 10 Bell Helicopter co-workers. Max Faulkner, Star-Telegram

DALLAS — A Dallas resident is a whole lot richer, thanks to a little bit of luck.

The Texas Lottery announced Monday that a Dallasite claimed a $2 million Mega Millions prize from the Oct. 7 drawing.

The winner, who is staying anonymous, purchased their ticket at a QuikTrip on South Bowie Drive in Weatherford.

The ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers in the drawing: 6-11-29-36-55. It only missed the Mega Ball number of 21, which would have resulted in a jackpot.

Mega Millions jackpots start a $20 million and increase based on "Megapliers."

In any case, the Dallas winner had to settle for a mere $2 million. Not a bad consolation prize, despite its designation as a "second-tier" winning, according to the Lottery.

But let's be honest. We'll take second-tier all day if it pays that well.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

New photos released of escaped inmate Brandon Hogan

Before You Leave, Check This Out