NEW ORLEANS, LA — The New Orleans Police Department's VOWS Unit and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a Bryan, Texas, man on an outstanding Texas murder warrant July 10.

David Joshua Edwards, 21, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated robbery for a shooting that occurred June 30 in College Station. Two others were charged with aggravated robbery in connection to the crime.

While serving search warrants on two locations, detectives assisting in the homicide's follow-up investigation recovered multiple firearms.

Edwards is waiting extradition to Texas where he will face the charges.

