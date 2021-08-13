Hersh is currently a contestant on Ramsay's "Hell's Kitchen."

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Emily Hersh is from San Antonio, TX. She is currently in the top 10 on Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns Season 20.

Hersh is a strong advocate for mental health and talking about body positivity.

During her time on Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns, Hersh said she grew immensely and is blessed to learn from the world-famous, Chef Gordon Ramsay.

Making the transition from dancer to chef

KAGS: You were a dancer for a long time but then you made the transition to cooking, talk to me about that.

Emily Hersh: “I speak about this now so openly because I know I'm not the only one and this happens everywhere, in dance and in other sports, for men and women. Teams can be so toxic and coaches can be so toxic and teach us the wrong things.”

From a dancer to a chef, I spoke with @HellsKitchenFOX's Emily Hersh about her time on the show and so much more.



Tonight on @KAGSnews you'll hear from the Texan about her time on the show and what else she's cooking up👩‍🍳🔥 pic.twitter.com/5AlCn5pxfA — Elisabeth Tharp (@elisabeththarp1) August 13, 2021

Episode 1 – Signature Dish & Staying Calm

KAGS: Do you remember the first dish you made on Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns? What is your signature dish?

Hersh: “I do. Oh my gosh, I practiced that dish so many times before I got on the show. It was grilled cauliflower tacos with chimichurri and a pineapple Pico de Gallo.”

KAGS: You sat down with Brynn in episode 1 when she was having a panic attack. How did you remain calm? What was your mindset?

Hersh: “That’s a really good question because the reason I went up to help her was because I also struggle with anxiety and mental health. I think it’s really important when someone is struggling, they need a support system and they need someone to be there for them.”

Chef Gordon Ramsay

KAGS: What do you have to say to Chef Gordon Ramsay?

Hersh: “Well, of course, Chef Ramsay changed all of our lives the moment he decided we had what it took to compete. I believe he’s an executive producer for that show so he had a say in picking us [to be on the show] as well. [I am] so thankful for him giving us a chance.

What’s coming up next?

KAGS: If you can answer, what can fans expect to see in episode 10 and at the end [of the season]?