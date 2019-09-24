KILLEEN, Texas — Terry Ojeda's Mitsubishi Eclipse was stolen on Sept. 4 in Temple and was recovered in Killeen just a few days later.

Ojeda could have gotten the car back when it was found, but the City of Killeen towed the car without contacting him.

This lead to a bill that started around $200 and increased every day at Killeen Towing & Recovery.

"They told me it was $191 and $25 for every day after that," Ojeda said.

6 News found out the Killeen Police Department could have waived the fee, but elected not to. An officer in the Temple Police Department suggested Ojeda call Hill Country Community Action Association.

After Ojeda went to the organization, coordinator Cynthia Zepeda did some research and found the stories done by 6 News.

"The receptionist called me and said 'it's all over the news so I looked it up," Zepeda said. "I found it. I listened to it, and it got my attention. I felt he had no were else to go and we can help this guy."

Ojeda is working with a case worker to coordinate payment to the towing company. The bill is now over $600.

"We were willing to help him because the car was stolen," Zepeda said. "It's not like he parked somewhere he was not supposed to be.

Ojeda told 6 News that the situation did not make sense from the start.

"Why should you pay to get stolen property returned to you?" Ojeda said.

But while it is a concept that may seem unjust for viewers, 6 News found out it could be common practice.

After covering the story several weeks ago, 6 News reached out to other police departments to find what their policy on towing vehicles is when the vehicle was reported stolen in another city.

The day of the story, 6 News asked a Killeen PD spokeswoman if KPD policy is to not contact the owners of stolen vehicles unless the theft is reported directly to Killeen. In response, the spokeswoman simply said "yes."

6 News knows the department instead contacted the Temple PD, which in turn contacted Ojeda.

When 6 News reached out to the Temple PD Tuesday to ask if officers would call the owner of a car stolen in another city, they said it was left at the discretion of the officer.

"If officers recover a vehicle that was reported stolen by another agency, the officer is required to contact said agency. Depending on circumstances, time commitments, and other call load and safety, the officer may also make arrangements for the owner to pick the vehicle up, but those decisions are made at the discretion of the officer after evaluating the circumstances of the case" Temple PD said in an emailed statement.

Waco PD told 6 News, "It varies depending on the situation" when 6 News asked if officers call the owners of stolen vehicles reported in other cities.

Officers may need to tow a stolen vehicle immediately in certain situations after speaking to towing companies around Temple.That means, even if a police department recovers a vehicle reported stolen in its own city, the owner could still be stuck paying fees.

