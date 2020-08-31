Texas photographer's images of Caddo Lake create social media buzz

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Texas photographer’s photo of the Milky Way above the Cypress trees and Spanish moss at Caddo Lake has garnered almost 200,000 views on social media.
“I try to never self guide when I travel for photography,” said photographer John Martell of Rockport. “Caddo Lake is a great example. If I set out in the dark, in the early morning or late evening to get a sunrise or sunset shot, it would be easy to waste time trying to find the best place to go for all the elements I’m looking for in my shot.”
So Martell, who has visited Caddo Lake a few times before his most recent visit earlier this month, reconnected with Caddo Outback Tours guide John Win.
