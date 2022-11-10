Texas Rangers and Temple Police conclude investigation after critical incident

The Texas Rangers concluded there were no criminal actions by the police in an incident that left one dead.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Texas Rangers have concluded there were no criminal actions by the Temple Police Department in an incident that resulted in the death of Anthony Turner on June 15, 2022.

According to the official report, a Temple police officer attempted to arrest Turner, who was walking on along I-35 at the time of the incident. Multiple officers and other agencies were reportedly in the area attempting to slow and stop traffic.

The encounter began when officers were called to investigate a suspicious person, and determined there was an active arrest warrant for Turner.

When the officer attempted to make contact with Turner again, he reportedly resisted and ran from the officer.

Police said Turner was then seen walking northbound on the southbound side of I-35, along the center divider.

According to the report, a Temple police officer got out of their vehicle and pointed their taser towards Turner. Turner then reportedly moved into the southbound lanes of traffic, where he was hit by a vehicle.

The officer immediately called for Emergency Medical Services and began to perform CPR on Turner, said Temple PD. Turner was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

According to the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure, since Turner was not under arrest or being restrained by an officer at the time of his death, the incident is not being classified as an in-custody death.

Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds reportedly requested that Texas DPS work the traffic accident while the Texas Rangers partnered with Temple PD to investigate the interactions between police and Turner.

According to police, the investigation revealed that Turner had been staying with the person who made the original call to police. The caller reportedly told police Turner had been acting strangely.

The caller told police they locked the doors when they discovered Turner left because they had two teenagers in the home. The caller said she did not want Turner in the house because he had been acting strangely.

The caller reportedly called 911 to ensure that Turner could no longer be at the house at that time.

After the investigation, the Texas Rangers determined the Temple Police officers involved in the incident had not committed any criminal actions. The Temple Police Department and District Attorney's Office also reached the same conclusion.

The investigation has reportedly been closed. Temple PD stated there will not be any changes to policy after the review.

Temple PD said they met with Turner's family twice during the investigation to discuss progress. The Department closed the investigation at the request of the family, and will not any release any more information.

Temple PD has offered their thoughts and prayers to Turner's family and loved ones.