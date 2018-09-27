KILLEEN, Texas — The Texas Rangers wrapped up their investigation into the shooting death of Killeen resident Curtis Shelley Thursday.

Video from Nov 12th 2017 showed Shelley and another man believed to be one of Shelley’s neighbors arguing in the middle of the street when the neighbor shot Shelley who was unarmed. Shelley later died at the hospital.

Killeen police soon after turned the investigation over to the Texas Rangers after discovering the shooter was related to a Killeen police officer.

Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza released a statement about the new developments.

"Our office recently received the completed investigation by the Texas Rangers concerning the death investigation of Curtis Shelley," the statement read. "We are in the process of gathering some additional information concerning this investigation, when this is completed, the investigation by the Texas Rangers will be submitted to a Bell County Grand Jury for review and consideration."

Shelley's family members told Channel 6's Emani Payne it has been a year of frustration and waiting for answers and they are glad they investigation has concluded.

Family members said they are looking forward to the case progressing and hope this will lead to justice for Shelley and closure for the family.

