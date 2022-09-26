Texas Rangers investigate Officer Involved Shooting

Troy Police say one of their officers opened fire at a suspect who tried to ram them with their car.

TROY, Texas — Texas Rangers are looking into an Officer Involved Shooting that happened Sunday evening. Troy Police say it all started as a call for a reckless driver just before 5 p.m. on Interstate 35. Callers told police that a driver was travelling in speeds in excess of 90 miles an hour and weaving between traffic.

Several minutes later, a car matching the suspect's description nearly hit a responding Troy Police vehicle on an access road. The suspect then lead police on a chase that ended at Jeff Hunter Toyota on Loop 340 in Waco. That's where officers say the suspect tried ramming an officer. The Troy PD officer returned fire, hitting the driver.