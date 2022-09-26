Texas Rangers investigate Officer Involved Shooting

TROY, Texas — Texas Rangers are looking into an Officer Involved Shooting that happened Sunday evening. Troy Police say it all started as a call for a reckless driver just before 5 p.m. on Interstate 35. Callers told police that a driver was travelling in speeds in excess of 90 miles an hour and weaving between traffic.
Several minutes later, a car matching the suspect's description nearly hit a responding Troy Police vehicle on an access road. The suspect then lead police on a chase that ended at Jeff Hunter Toyota on Loop 340 in Waco. That's where officers say the suspect tried ramming an officer. The Troy PD officer returned fire, hitting the driver.
Police say the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital where they have been listed in stable condition. The officer has been place on administrative leave in compliance with district policy and Texas Rangers will conduct an investigation into the incident. A police department release stated that any further information about the incident will becoming from Texas Rangers when the investigation is complete. The identity of the suspect has not been released.