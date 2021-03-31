Texas registration, DL/ID expiration waiver ends in two weeks

DPS has a standby program where you can show up to an office and wait. If someone doesn't show up, you can take their spot.

TEMPLE, Texas — The clock is ticking for Texas driver's to renew their license and registration in two weeks. The expiration date waiver that Governor Abbott issued during the pandemic will end on April 14.

While some people can renew their license online, others may have to do it in person. If you're unsure you can check your eligibility on the Texas DPS website, or click here.

"Everything is gonna be by appointment only and you can schedule those appointments out by six months," Sgt. Bryan Washko said, with the Texas Department of Transportation.

If appointments are filled up in your area you can go to any office in Texas, including some mega centers in larger cities like Houston and Dallas.

"It doesn't go by county like the vehicle registration does, now that's a reminder to do that," Sgt. Washko said, "you have to register your vehicle in the county that you live in."

From May through November of 2020, according to Texas DPS about 31% of appointments were no-shows. That's approximately 170,000 customers.

DPS has a standby program, which is good if you want to go in person and especially if you've waited until the last minute. All you have to do is show up to an office and wait. If someone doesn't show up, you can take their spot.

For vehicle registrations, you can visit Texas.gov.

"Now you can get your registration online and they'll give you a two week buffer date to where you can go get that inspection and once that inspection hits the computer they'll go ahead and take your payment and then they'll mail you your sticker," Sgt. Washko said.

DPS has also expanded its hours at some offices from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays.