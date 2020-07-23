Texas representatives seek justice for Spc. Vanessa Guillén with legislation, rally

Three state representatives are set to join a rally planned in Killeen tomorrow to continue calls for justice and transparency in the case of the murdered soldier.

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is from a July 22 report on senior Army leaders addressing the case of Spc. Guillén in a Facebook town hall.

Members of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus will join the family of Spc. Vanessa Guillén and supporters at a rally planned tomorrow in Killeen.

Joining the rally will be State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez (HD 51-Austin), State Rep. César Blanco (HD 76-El Paso) and State Rep. Victoria Neave (HD 107-Dallas).

The rally planned Friday in Killeen is part of weekly series of rallies attended by Guillén family members and supporters demanding justice, an independent congressional investigation and transparency from the Army in the case of Spc. Guillén.

Rep. Blanco also announced that he would file the Vanessa Guillén Act in the Texas House of Representatives. The omnibus bill includes two bills he previously filed to protect victims and witnesses of sexual assault from retaliation for reporting sexual assault, and to "ensure justice is served."

"No soldier should fear retaliation and the negative stigma of reporting assault and harassment in the armed forces," Blanco said in a release announcing the Vanessa Guillén Act. "Although Specialist Guillén was in the Unites States military, Texas can lead with reforms to protect our soldiers in the Texas military, to ensure every Texas soldier feels safe reporting sexual assaults committed in the military and offenders are prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

The family of Spc. Guillén previously said that she was sexually harassed on post at Fort Hood, but did not report it for fear of retaliation. The family and its attorney have since been advocating for a congressional investigation into the soldier's case and legislation protecting victims of sexual assault and harassment. In response, Fort Hood said it was conducting an investigation into the claims made and confirmed that no official report had been made. The results of the post's investigation are not yet known.

A different bill at the federal level, the #IAmVanessaGuillén bill, will address protections for victims is expected to be unveiled next week and will be followed by a march in Washington, D.C. Additionally, the House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee will hold an initial hearing July 29, focusing on the alleged sexual harassment Guillén experienced before being killed on post, among other harassment and assault reporting issues in the Army.