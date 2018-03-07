TxDOT announced Tuesday that public transportation providers in rural, small urban and large urban areas of Texas will receive $82 million in grants.

The state and federal grants are designed to help pay for maintenance of vehicles and facilities; vehicles purchase and transit facility improvements; and regionally coordinated public transportation planning efforts.

Here are the award amounts for cities in the Central Texas area:

Award State FY 2019 funds

Killeen $436,765

Heart of Texas Council of Governments $429,382

Hill County Transit District $611,107

McLennan County Rural Transit District $311,630

Temple $331,116

Waco $557,428

State and Federal award funds for regionally coordinated public transportation planning

Heart of Texas Council of Governments $15,000

Central Texas Council of Governments $35,000

Federal funds to small urban and rural areas

Heart of Texas Council of Governments $128,425

McLennan County Rural Transit District $179,517

City of Waco $298,384

Federal award funds based on total vehicle miles

Heart of Texas Council of Governments $153,464

McLennan County rural Transit District $206,709

Award Federal Funds to Rural Areas

Heart of Texas Council of Governments $66,921

McLennan County Rural Transit District $90,139

FY 2018 Coordinated call for Projects - Award Federal and State Funds

McLennan County Rural Transit District $494,000

The funds will pay for resources that give Texans access to transportation so they can get to and from school, job training, health care appointments, businesses and recreational activities.

Public transportation funds administered by TxDOT will support transit programs serving 41 percent of the state’s population and cover more than 96 percent of the state’s land area.

Read more about the Jun 2018 Public Transportation award below:

PTN Awards 2019 by Brandon Gray on Scribd

