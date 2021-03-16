Texas starts vaccine phase 1C | Here's where you can get one

Texans 50 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Here is where you can make your appointment.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Texans who are 50 years old or older can now get the vaccine as of March 15. While the CDC recommending opening the vaccine up to additional essential workers, the Texas Department of State Health Services took a different route.

A DSHS press release stated 93 percent of Texas fatalities directly caused by COVID-19 have been with patients 50 years old and older.

"Expanding vaccination to those who are at least 50 years old will protect the next most vulnerable group and advance the state’s dual priorities of reducing the burden of disease on people at the greatest risk of hospitalization and death and protecting the health care system," the release stated.

Texas teachers, school district staff, and licensed child care workers are also allowed to get the vaccine, but only because the federal government required it with a CDC directive. CDC guidance states phase 1C should also include essential workers such as, "people who work in transportation and logistics, food service, housing construction and finance, information technology, communications, energy, law, media, public safety, and public health." It is unclear if there will be another directive for those individuals.

People who are eligible for the vaccine have several options in the central Texas area (listed below). Bell County is now receiving 7020 vaccines a week and is sharing that vaccine in both a hospital partnership program and with local school districts.

"Last week we distributed over a thousand doses to 6 different school districts, and we have plans this week to work with even more," Bell County spokesman James Stafford said. "That includes 500 doses to Killeen ISD. We also gave doses to Salado, Holland, Troy, Academy and Rogers."

Stafford said the county would be working with Belton ISD as well as the school districts in Temple and Bartlett. Temple ISD released details last week.

"It's a great opportunity for us because they have that nursing staff that can administer those vaccines directly," Stafford said.

Stafford said the best option for phase 1C recipients in Bell County is the local hospital partners. McLennan County Public Health Department Spokeswoman Kelly Craine said her department and Ascension Providence are the best options for McLennan County. Coryell Health Medical Clinic is the vaccination hub for Coryell Count. Links are below.

Bell County

Advent Health Metroplex Health System

AdventHealth Vaccine Website

(877) 847 8747

Shots will be given at the Hemmingway Building located at 2405 S Clear Creek Rd, Killeen, TX 76549.

Seton Harker Heights

Seton Vaccine Website

(254) 680-6202

Shots will be available at 850 W Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, TX 76548/

Baylor Scott and White

Scott and White Website. Online applicants may need to download the MyBSWHealth app.

1 (844) 279 8222

Shots will be available by appointment at Baylor Scott & White West Campus 5701 Airport Rd, Temple, TX 76502

McLennan County

Waco-Mclennan County Public Health District

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District website

(254) 750-1890

Clinic locations are announced at the time doses are received.

Ascension Providence

Coryell County

Coryell Health Medical Clinic